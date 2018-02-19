Quincy native is a guest on "Megyn Kelly Today" - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy native is a guest on "Megyn Kelly Today"

Posted:
Van Ness on "Megyn Kelly Today" Van Ness on "Megyn Kelly Today"
A Quincy native makes an appearance on "Megyn Kelly Today".

Jonathan Van Ness's career has taken off recently, first with the web series "Gay of Thrones". And, most recently as the style expert in Netflix's reboot of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy".

Van Ness, a Quincy High School graduate, lives in Los Angeles, but often travels for his work.

On Monday morning's episode, Van Ness joins the rest of the show cast to talk about their roles on "Queer Eye".
 

