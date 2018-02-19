Semi and SUV collide, road shut down

A crash involving a semi and and an SUV shut down traffic just east of Quincy city limits Monday morning.

The crash occurred on State Street between 59th and 63rd Street around 11 a.m.

The street was closed while crews cleared the crash.

Our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig report one person was taken to the hospital. There was no word on the extent of the injuries.

