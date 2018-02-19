Be a part of the magic that happens behind the scenes at a radio station! WGEM has an immediate opening for a part-time Board Operator.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve.

Applicants must be able to work weekday mornings and some weeknights and weekends. Must be familiar with basic computer operation and have the ability to multi-task. Prior experience with audio editing software is a plus.

Send resume to:

Greg Harley

WGEM, 513 Hampshire

Quincy, IL 62301

Send resume to gharley@wgem.com

EOE M/F