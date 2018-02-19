Be a part of the magic that happens behind the scenes at a television station! WGEM has an immediate opening for a part-time Production Assistant. Duties will include audio board operation, assistance with news preparation and master control room duties.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve.

Previous production experience is helpful, but not necessary. We’ll train you and teach you the skills you need to succeed. Candidates must be willing to work a flexible schedule, able to lift and carry 50 pounds, and hold a valid drivers license.

Send resume to:

Personnel Director

“Production Assistant”

WGEM, 513 Hampshire

Quincy, IL 62301

Send resume to jlawrence@wgem.com

Or 513 Hampshire – Quincy, IL 62301.

EOE M/F