Production Assistant - Part-Time - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Part-Time Production Assistant

Be a part of the magic that happens behind the scenes at a television station!  WGEM has an immediate opening for a part-time Production Assistant. Duties will include audio board operation, assistance with news preparation and master control room duties.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve.

Previous production experience is helpful, but not necessary. We’ll train you and teach you the skills you need to succeed.  Candidates must be willing to work a flexible schedule, able to lift and carry 50 pounds, and hold a valid drivers license.

Send resume to:

Personnel Director

“Production Assistant”

WGEM, 513 Hampshire

Quincy, IL  62301

Send resume to jlawrence@wgem.com

Or 513 Hampshire – Quincy, IL 62301.    

EOE  M/F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.