New rule protects senior citizens from scammers

A new layer of protection, called "One Rule" took effect this week after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority passed it last year. It gives financial advisers the power to put a temporary hold on account withdrawals if they notice suspicious activity.

Retirement company True Link says older Americans lose roughly $36.5 billion dollars to fraud each year.

Laura Megown with the Quincy Senior Center is thankful this new regulation is in place, because she has seen citizens fall victim to scams and lose money.

"That's a good idea that the brokers now have a way they can report it as well," Megown said. "Because if someone's coming and withdrawing large sums of money especially an elderly person, they should be asking the question, what's going on here what are they doing."

Shirley Kane, who visits the Quincy Center, works full time and is a widow and says someone attempted to steal her financial information.

"I work for my money and I'm a widow and I'm not giving it to someone who don't work, I think there's to many people getting scammed," Kane said.

According to Kane, she had to change her bank account number to prevent theft and her siblings had money stolen through their banking information.