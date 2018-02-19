Palmyra schools increase security after threat

Palmyra schools will have an increased police presence Tuesday after the school received a threat, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Kirt Malone said the School Resource Officer became aware of a verbal threat made by a student last Friday. He said the school did an investigation and turned it over to law enforcement.

"Law enforcement doesn't believe there is an imminent threat to the school," said Malone. "But we are having an additional police presence tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Malone said the school doesn't know exactly what was said. He said the Palmyra Police Department is handling the investigation.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue declined to give any additional information on the case. He said he planned to release more after meeting with the superintendent Tuesday.