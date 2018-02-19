Boil order for some Clayton residents

A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.
Officials said the boil order was effective immediately for 48 hours. They said residents impacted are those from Main Street to East Lafayette Street and South Madison Street to South Franklin Street.
Officials said the boil order was due to a water main break.
