Fight against hunger in a local community

It's more than a bowl of soup. It's the chance to fight hunger in our area.

This weekend Horizon's Empty Bowls event will be held at Quincy Senior High School. It's Horizon's biggest fundraiser of the year.

$10 gets you soup and a bowl hand painted by local students. The max cost for a family of five or larger is $50. They said their goal this year is to raise $20,000.



"Just knowing that the Quincy community is behind them is a huge moral support for people who are in need," said Dain Duffy the Horizon's Director of Operations. "Nobody go through life on their own, so knowing that community support is there is invaluable."

The event will be on Sunday from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at Horizons this week or at the door. There will also be raffle baskets throughout the event. All the money raised goes to their soup kitchen and food pantry to help those in need.