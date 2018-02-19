Fight against hunger in a local community - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fight against hunger in a local community

Posted:
Horizon's Empty Bowls event will be held of Sunday. Horizon's Empty Bowls event will be held of Sunday.
Proceeds will benefit the food pantry and soup kitchen. Proceeds will benefit the food pantry and soup kitchen.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's more than a bowl of soup. It's the chance to fight hunger in our area.

This weekend Horizon's Empty Bowls event  will be held at Quincy Senior High School. It's Horizon's biggest fundraiser of the year.

$10 gets you soup and a bowl hand painted by local students. The max cost for a family of five or larger is $50. They said their goal this year is to raise $20,000.

"Just knowing that the Quincy community is behind them is a huge moral support for people who are in need," said Dain Duffy the Horizon's Director of Operations. "Nobody go through life on their own, so knowing that community support is there is invaluable."

The event will be on Sunday from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at Horizons this week or at the door. There will also be raffle baskets throughout the event. All the money raised goes to their soup kitchen and food pantry to help those in need.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.