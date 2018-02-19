Added importance for WIU recruitment efforts

Students got to tour the campus and dining halls

Prospective student Tommy Cook and his mother looking at the broadcasting studio at WIU

Western Illinois University has seen a 9 percent decline in enrollment this year and a 30 percent drop over the last 12 years. Now school officials are putting a bigger emphasis on recruitment tools.

Monday was Discover Western Day at WIU where prospective students got a closer look at what the campus has to offer. School officials said it's all designed to get more students walking the campus.

Nearly 200 prospective students toured campus, including transfer student Tommy Cook who's looking into broadcasting at WIU.

"It's a really good opportunity for exposure and that's what a lot of journalists want now so that's what I'm looking forward to the most," Cook said.

Discover Western Days are designed to answer questions prospective students and parents may have, and after years of declining enrollment, school officials said these days are crucial.

"The odds of students actually enrolling at the institution go up considerably once they visit campus," WIU Director of Admissions Seth Miner said.

Miner said more transfer students like Tommy are walking the campus of WIU thanks to recent changes to scholarships for transfer students.

"The first tier is $1,000, and the second tier is a $2,000 scholarship," Miner added. "Part of the revision is that it is now renewable up to one year if they meet renewal criteria."

Tommy's mom Melinda Spencer, came to campus today wondering how much the next two years will cost.

"I've had all of my questions answered, financial aid, student housing and all of that, so it has been very informative," Spencer said.

For Tommy, he came to Discover Western with an open mind, trying to see if Western is the right fit for him.

"I wasn't really sure what Western had to offer, but seeing the opportunity to actually go out and do stuff while getting a quality education is something I've really been looking forward to," Cook added.

The last scheduled Discover Western Day this year will be in April.