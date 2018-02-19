Students learn medical technology - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students learn medical technology

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students looking into the medical field got a first hand look from local doctors on Monday.

The Centennial Honors College at Western Illinois University held a Pre-Med symposium for college students to hear from local doctors about their careers in medicine. Professors said it's a great opportunity for students to learn about the changes in technology that has helped advance medicine.

"It's constantly evolving. There are revolutionary new techniques that come out and when that happens, it opens up new possibilities for new occupations and professions," Rick Hardy, WIU Centennial Honors College Director said.

This is the second year for the pre-med symposium and over 12 other colleges were represented.

