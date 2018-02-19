Local university raises money for the Polar Plunge

Freezin' for a Reason was the theme at Quincy University on Monday.

The QU Special Olympics college hosted a "Plungeathon" to raise money for their team for the polar plunge this weekend.

With every donation softball coaches, the football coach and Athletic Director Marty Bell took a plunge into an ice bath.

"You always have to give back when you have the opportunity to do so and I think this is just one small way we can do that as an institution," said Bell. "We reach out to our community all the time for their support, so when our community turns back to us we need to support them and their efforts."

On Monday the QU Special Olympics College had a goal to raise $500, which they surpassed early in the afternoon. This Saturday is the Polar Plunge at Moorman Park from noon to 2 p.m. WGEM's Alexandra Carter will be there.