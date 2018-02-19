Bushnell-PC's Yocum named Red O'Flaherty Award winner

(WGEM) - Bushnell-Prairie's City's Devin Yocum can now add an another individual achievement to his record breaking senior season.



Yocum has been named the 2018 Jim "Red" O'Flaherty Award winner, given annually by the West Central Officials Association.



Yocum, who recently broke the program's all-time scoring record, is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals a game this season for a Spartans team which won the Prairieland Conference championship last week.



The award is voted on by officials, media members, and coaches.



Yocum was one of four finalists for the award, including West Hancock's Logan Dorethy, Jackson Porter from Illini West, and Macomb's Carter Fayhee.