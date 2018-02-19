Illinois treasurer reveals plan to help farmers, rural businesses

It costs a lot to replace damages in farm equipment. A combine costs $350,000 according to Dempsey.

Farming evolving and so is the technology on machines.

Loan allows farmers to buy land for more grain bin space.

Farmers have had a rough couple of years with income dropping and production prices rising.

But now, the state of Illinois is coming in with a plan to help and bring relief.

Dennis Dempsey was working on the fences Monday morning and said being a farmer can be hard.

"Times are tough, margins are slim, crop prices are down from what they were, our inputs are down a little but not a whole lot, and machines are cheaper but not a whole lot," Dempsey said.

The state said it made a change in the Ag Invest portion of the loan program. Treasurer Michael Frerichs said he's committing millions of dollars in new money to flow through local banks to help farmers get a below-market rate loan.

"I have seen how all of these communities have struggled and we want to unleash capital into there," Frerichs said. "We want to unleash their entrepreneur spirit because they are hard working people and we want to see them grow and thrive."

Frerichs said it's all about investments.

"When we help businesses and we help families succeed, it benefits the entire state," Frerichs said. "That's an investment that pays off great dividends."

Adams County Farm Bureau President Rick Edwards said the loans do have a big impact and it allows them to think outside the box.

"By having some funds available to do some things they normally don't do and maybe a little bit beyond their comfort zone," Edwards said. "The rewards have been great and it makes you feel good when that happens."

Dempsey said he'd be interested in a program like this.

"Small farmers would appreciate that too. A lot of farmers have off farm jobs to make it all work. Large farmers are in the same boat," Dempsey said.

Local banks have to participate in this program in order for farmers to be eligible for the loan.

The loans can be used to purchase farm equipment, land, construction, or other farming costs.