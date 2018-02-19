Local financial advisor offers ways to spend your tax return

Many of us have a tax refund check coming our way, so we spoke with a local tax expert to see how and where you should invest your money.

Greg Wittland with Heartland Financial Advisors says if you have any outstanding credit card debt, take care of that first. He also says to invest in a Roth IRA. It's a great way to save money for retirement without any tax issues.

"I don't expect anybody to put it all to work," said Wittland. "It would be great if they would. If you want to splurge a little bit, sure but let's be practical about it. $1,000 put away versus $1,000 spent, what's going to be worth more to you in the future?"

Even though it's nice to get a big tax return, you may be missing out on even more money.

Wittland says to check your withholding. If you're getting a sizable refund and you're having federal taxes held out of your pay, you're probably having too much held out for federal taxes.

