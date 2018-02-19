Missouri experiencing driest winter in 40 years

Students looking into the medical field got a first hand look from local doctors on Monday.More >>
Students looking into the medical field got a first hand look from local doctors on Monday.More >>
A crash involving a semi and and an SUV shut down traffic Monday morning.More >>
A crash involving a semi and and an SUV shut down traffic Monday morning.More >>
A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.More >>
A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.More >>
Scholarships were given to youth involved in agriculture in Lewis and Marion County.More >>
Scholarships were given to youth involved in agriculture in Lewis and Marion County.More >>
A Quincy native makes an appearance on the "Megyn Kelly Today".More >>
A Quincy native makes an appearance on the "Megyn Kelly Today".More >>
Children who use handheld devices including smartphones and tablets before being able to talk may be at higher risk for speech delays, according to researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.More >>
Children who use handheld devices including smartphones and tablets before being able to talk may be at higher risk for speech delays, according to researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.More >>
Apps on your phone could replace machines like the ones you see at your eye doctor's office.More >>
Apps on your phone could replace machines like the ones you see at your eye doctor's office.More >>
The Gardner Museum House in Palmyra is preparing to re-open next month.More >>
The Gardner Museum House in Palmyra is preparing to re-open next month.More >>
You may have seen a big blue bus with a van shaped like a dog traveling around the Tri-States in the last week. It's called HydroDog, a mobile dog grooming service trying to gain interest here in the Tri-States.More >>
You may have seen a big blue bus with a van shaped like a dog traveling around the Tri-States in the last week. It's called HydroDog, a mobile dog grooming service trying to gain interest here in the Tri-States.More >>