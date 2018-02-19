Missouri experiencing driest winter in 40 years

The National Drought Mitigation Center says as of February 8, most of Missouri remains in a drought.

There is very little sub-soil moisture.

Missouri farmers are dealing with the driest September to January period in more than 40 years.

Missouri farmers are dealing with the driest September to January period in more than 40 years.

The National Drought Mitigation Center says as of February 8, most of Missouri remains in a drought.

There is very little sub soil moisture right now so row crop farmers will rely solely on spring rain as planting season nears.

Mark Goldinger, a row crop farmer out of Marion County, Missouri, says the key to good yields will be slow, timely rains.

"We're still 45 days out from planting," said Goldinger. "A lot can happen between now and then but it's something we are keeping an eye on. We're not tracking it day by day as far as worried about how much we get on a day to day basis . It's going to be more of what we get over this total time period."

Also due to the drought, livestock owners in Northeast Missouri continue to face concerns about dwindling hay supplies.

Feeding low-quality hay for longer periods of time could have a negative effect on the condition of the livestock.

