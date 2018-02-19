John Wood hosts semi truck training open house - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood hosts semi truck training open house

Posted:

Monday night, John Wood Community College hosted a truck driver training open house at their Workforce Development Center.

Instructors from the Truck Driver Training Program discussed admission requirements, registration, and career opportunities in the trucking industry.  

"The jobs are good high paying jobs in today's economy," said Lead Instructor Phil Steinkamp. "There's a lot of freedom, a lot of good solid benefits and good pay."

Truck driver training courses start every eight weeks with an open house on the Monday three weeks prior to the classes starting.

