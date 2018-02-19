Harlan Steffensmeier joins elite Bloodhound company

As a freshman, sophomore and junior, Fort Madison wrestler Harlan Steffensmeier never finished higher than third at the state tournament. But Saturday, the senior had one final chance to capture gold. And he didn't fail to do so.



Actually, I didn't realize that I won the match until a couple of seconds after. I kinds of rolled off him and looked at my coaches who were excited and jumping around and I'm like 'Oh crap I won!'" remembers Steffensmeier.



"The first thing I remember saying to him was 'Mission accomplished.' Because it's been a mission for him and he is going to the Air Force Academy so it's kind of our metaphor," said Ft. Madison head coach Ryan Smith.



With Steffensmeier leading 5-4 in the waning seconds of the title bout, an escape or a reversal could have been the difference between gold and silver.



"The last few seconds I was just thinking about hanging on to that medal," Steffensmeier said.



With the state championship, Steffensmeier becomes the 14th Bloodhound wrestler to win a state title joining some elite company, including his father, Gary Steffensmeier, who won two titles for the Hounds.



"I knew he could do it and I knew he would do it," said Gary Steffensmeier. "Just deep down inside I knew he was going to get it done."



Now that Harlan has a state title of his own, their family legacy continues, but isn't over yet.



"It's great," said Harlan. "I've always had to live up to something and hopefully I can keep getting better and surpass him."



Harlan Steffensmeier became the first Bloodhound wrestler to win a state title in 12 years.