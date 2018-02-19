Monday's Area Scores - February 19 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - February 19

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Fort Madison rallied in the second half to down Iowa City Liberty to advance to the district semifinals. Fort Madison rallied in the second half to down Iowa City Liberty to advance to the district semifinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSAA)
*Class 3A District Quarterfinals*
Iowa City Liberty: 47
Fort Madison: 50
Kaleb Cresswell: 20 pts
Logan Rashid: 13 pts
-- Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

Keokuk: 31
Solon: 58

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*
Pittsfield: 52
Beardstown: 53
Tigers: outscored Saukees 30-10 in the fourth quarter
-- Beardstown vs. QND (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)

Rushville-Industry: 63
Athens: 44
Jacob Reller/Brady Klitz: 21 pts each
-- Rushville-Industry vs. PORTA (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Camp Point Regional Quarterfinals*
Southeastern: 36
Central: 46
Jalen Vance: 13 pts
Jaise Heaton: 11 pts
-- Central vs. Payson (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)

Liberty: 34
Unity: 47
Luke Jansen: 14 pts
Jordan Neisen: 13 pts
-- Unity vs. Springfield Calvary (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional Quarterfinals*
Pleasant Hill: 44
South County: 41
(Overtime)
Dalton Crane: 23 pts
Grant Peebles: 12 pts, 15 rebs
-- Pleasant Hill vs. New Berlin (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hallsville: 36
5) Clark County: 53

Palmyra: 80
Highland: 74
Megan Stone: 24 pts
Kennedy Flanagan: 20 pts, 12 rebs
Kaitlin Benson: broke single-season program record for assists
-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)

Mark Twain: 54
8) Monroe City: 60
Jada Summers: 40 pts, 16 rebs
McKenzie Lathrom: 32 pts

Centralia: 43
Macon: 55
-- Monroe City vs. Macon (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)

*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*
Winfield: 18
Bowling Green: 56
Gabi Deters/Caitlin Bilhartz: 12 pts, 10 rebs each
-- Bowling Green vs. Lutheran St. Charles (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
Louisiana: 30
South Shelby: 56
Caitlyn Poore: 20 pts

Canton: 35
Scotland County: 32
Olivia Jarvis: 18 pts, including her 1,000th career point
-- South Shelby vs. Canton (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)

Van-Far: 23
Paris: 59

Knox County: 35
Clopton: 45
Sidney Miller: 21 pts
-- Paris vs. Clopton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*
Wellsville: 41
North Shelby: 34

Marion County: 26
Chamois: 56

