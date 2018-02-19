Monday's Area Scores - February 19

Fort Madison rallied in the second half to down Iowa City Liberty to advance to the district semifinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Class 3A District Quarterfinals*

Iowa City Liberty: 47

Fort Madison: 50

Kaleb Cresswell: 20 pts

Logan Rashid: 13 pts

-- Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



Keokuk: 31

Solon: 58



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*

Pittsfield: 52

Beardstown: 53

Tigers: outscored Saukees 30-10 in the fourth quarter

-- Beardstown vs. QND (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)



Rushville-Industry: 63

Athens: 44

Jacob Reller/Brady Klitz: 21 pts each

-- Rushville-Industry vs. PORTA (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Camp Point Regional Quarterfinals*

Southeastern: 36

Central: 46

Jalen Vance: 13 pts

Jaise Heaton: 11 pts

-- Central vs. Payson (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)



Liberty: 34

Unity: 47

Luke Jansen: 14 pts

Jordan Neisen: 13 pts

-- Unity vs. Springfield Calvary (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional Quarterfinals*

Pleasant Hill: 44

South County: 41

(Overtime)

Dalton Crane: 23 pts

Grant Peebles: 12 pts, 15 rebs

-- Pleasant Hill vs. New Berlin (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Hallsville: 36

5) Clark County: 53



Palmyra: 80

Highland: 74

Megan Stone: 24 pts

Kennedy Flanagan: 20 pts, 12 rebs

Kaitlin Benson: broke single-season program record for assists

-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



Mark Twain: 54

8) Monroe City: 60

Jada Summers: 40 pts, 16 rebs

McKenzie Lathrom: 32 pts



Centralia: 43

Macon: 55

-- Monroe City vs. Macon (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*

Winfield: 18

Bowling Green: 56

Gabi Deters/Caitlin Bilhartz: 12 pts, 10 rebs each

-- Bowling Green vs. Lutheran St. Charles (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*

Louisiana: 30

South Shelby: 56

Caitlyn Poore: 20 pts



Canton: 35

Scotland County: 32

Olivia Jarvis: 18 pts, including her 1,000th career point

-- South Shelby vs. Canton (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)



Van-Far: 23

Paris: 59



Knox County: 35

Clopton: 45

Sidney Miller: 21 pts

-- Paris vs. Clopton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*

Wellsville: 41

North Shelby: 34



Marion County: 26

Chamois: 56