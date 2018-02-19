Monday's Area Scores - February 19

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 3A District Quarterfinals*
Iowa City Liberty: 47
Fort Madison: 50
Kaleb Cresswell: 20 pts
Logan Rashid: 13 pts
-- Fort Madison at Mount Pleasant (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
Keokuk: 31
Solon: 58
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*
Pittsfield: 52
Beardstown: 53
Tigers: outscored Saukees 30-10 in the fourth quarter
-- Beardstown vs. QND (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
Rushville-Industry: 63
Athens: 44
Jacob Reller/Brady Klitz: 21 pts each
-- Rushville-Industry vs. PORTA (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Camp Point Regional Quarterfinals*
Southeastern: 36
Central: 46
Jalen Vance: 13 pts
Jaise Heaton: 11 pts
-- Central vs. Payson (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
Liberty: 34
Unity: 47
Luke Jansen: 14 pts
Jordan Neisen: 13 pts
-- Unity vs. Springfield Calvary (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional Quarterfinals*
Pleasant Hill: 44
South County: 41
(Overtime)
Dalton Crane: 23 pts
Grant Peebles: 12 pts, 15 rebs
-- Pleasant Hill vs. New Berlin (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hallsville: 36
5) Clark County: 53
Palmyra: 80
Highland: 74
Megan Stone: 24 pts
Kennedy Flanagan: 20 pts, 12 rebs
Kaitlin Benson: broke single-season program record for assists
-- Clark County vs. Palmyra (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
Mark Twain: 54
8) Monroe City: 60
Jada Summers: 40 pts, 16 rebs
McKenzie Lathrom: 32 pts
Centralia: 43
Macon: 55
-- Monroe City vs. Macon (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 3 District 7 Quarterfinals*
Winfield: 18
Bowling Green: 56
Gabi Deters/Caitlin Bilhartz: 12 pts, 10 rebs each
-- Bowling Green vs. Lutheran St. Charles (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
Louisiana: 30
South Shelby: 56
Caitlyn Poore: 20 pts
Canton: 35
Scotland County: 32
Olivia Jarvis: 18 pts, including her 1,000th career point
-- South Shelby vs. Canton (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)
Van-Far: 23
Paris: 59
Knox County: 35
Clopton: 45
Sidney Miller: 21 pts
-- Paris vs. Clopton (Wednesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*
Wellsville: 41
North Shelby: 34
Marion County: 26
Chamois: 56
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.