Hancock County man faces DUI, hit and run charges

By Brian Troutman, Producer
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Hancock County man is facing several charges after authorities say he left the scene of an accident while under the influence.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, William "Stacy" Meeks, 51, of West Point was traveling southbound on 850 East just north of Sutter, Illinois around 7:30 Monday night.

That's when he allegedly sideswiped a vehicle and left the scene. 

After a brief altercation, Meeks was taken into custody at his West Point home where his vehicle had evidence of heavy damage.

Meeks is facing charges of felony DUI, driving under a suspended license for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest.

