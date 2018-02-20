Failed sewer main closes Quincy street

A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.More >>
Students looking into the medical field got a first hand look from local doctors on Monday.More >>
Western Illinois University has seen a 9 percent decline in enrollment this year and a 30 percent drop over the last 12 years.More >>
A crash involving a semi and and an SUV shut down traffic Monday morning.More >>
A truck crashed into utility poles and caused power outages to some businesses in Hannibal Sunday morning.More >>
Scholarships were given to youth involved in agriculture in Lewis and Marion County.More >>
A Quincy native makes an appearance on the "Megyn Kelly Today".More >>
Children who use handheld devices including smartphones and tablets before being able to talk may be at higher risk for speech delays, according to researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.More >>
