Failed sewer main closes Quincy street

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy street was closed due to a failed sewer main, according to city officials.

Officials stated the closure was for 30th Street between Broadway and Vermont Street. They stated the closure would last until 3 p.m. Thursday. 

Officials stated the emergency repair of a failed sewer main caused the closure.

