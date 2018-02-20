Two arrested after weekend storage unit burglary - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two arrested after weekend storage unit burglary

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Graham (Left) and Elledge.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two people were arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Adams County Sheriffs Office.

The sheriffs office stated in a news release that Eric Graham, 34, and Wesley Elledge, 30, both of Quincy, were arrested and charged with burglary and criminal damage. 

The release stated the arrests were made following a burglary investigation after a report of a burglary at a local storage unit facility. It stated the burglary took place over the weekend. 

Elledge and Graham were arrested Monday at 9:41 p.m. without incident, according to the release. 

The release stated the investigation is ongoing and future arrests are possible. 

