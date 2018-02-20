Police chief, superintendent give insight on school threat

Palmyra Chief of Police Eddie Bogue and Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Kirt Malone released more information Tuesday morning regarding a threat that led to increased security at the district Tuesday.More >>
Two people were arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Adams County Sheriffs Office.More >>
Palmyra schools will have an increased police presence Tuesday after the school received a threat, according to the superintendent.More >>
A crash involving a semi and and an SUV shut down traffic Monday morning.More >>
A truck crashed into utility poles and caused power outages to some businesses in Hannibal Sunday morning.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested after a search warrant was served at his residence Tuesday night, according to Illinois State Police.More >>
A woman was arrested in Pittsfield, Illinois, Tuesday following a traffic stop, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.More >>
The Pike County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three individuals following a week long burglary spree on the east side of the county.More >>
A drug investigation last weekend led to the arrest of a Quincy man, according to Illinois State Police.More >>
A Palmyra, Missouri, man was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
