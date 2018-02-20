Police chief, superintendent give insight on school threat

Palmyra Chief of Police Eddie Bogue and Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Kirt Malone released more information Tuesday morning regarding a threat that led to increased security at the district Tuesday.

The statement said on February 5th the school was made aware of an ambiguous threat from one individual to another at the high school. It stated the school contacted the police department for assistance. It stated the joint investigation revealed that there was not enough probable cause for an arrest of the individual who made the threat.

The statement claimed that the school followed the district policy regarding discipline for the situation.

"We will remain vigilant regarding this and any matter than may impact student safety," stated the release. "If any one in the community knows or hears of any threat to our schools, students, or staff, we ask that you contact the Palmyra Police Department or the school office."

The statement said the school resource officer will continue to provide daily security at all of the Palmyra schools.