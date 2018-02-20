HPV vaccine panel for parents Wednesday night

Blessing Hospital with host a free HPV vaccine panel inside their auditorium, located at 11th and Broadway on Wednesday, February 21. The event begins with a light dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the discussion begins at 6 p.m.

Parents and caregivers of girls and boys ages 8 and up are encouraged to attend.

The panel will feature Dr. Abby Reich, a double board certified pediatrician and internist, along with the Adams County Health Department and registered nurse immunization coordinator. A cervical cancer survivor will also be a guest speaker.

79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are infected with H-P-V, which can cause cervical cancer according to the CDC. HPV is transmitted by sexual contact.

Registered Nurse Stephanie Willey ,who serves as the community outreach coordinator for the Blessing Cancer Center, believes parents might be hesitant to vaccinate their child because they fear it might encourage sexual relations. But she says the importance of the vaccine is cancer prevention.

"The better informed your are, they better you can make decisions," she said. "And this is what this whole, parent panel is about is we want more parents to come and learn about the vaccine."

For Betty Coonrod with the Adams County Health Department, the issue is personal.

"My sister was in here mid-thirties when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer," she said. "The vaccine wasn't around when she was a teenager so she never had that opportunity to prevent the cancer she was diagnosed with."

Parents are invited to come ask questions, spots are limited to 50 seats for more information click here.