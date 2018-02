All-Clarence Cannon Conference basketball teams unveiled

**All-Clarence Cannon Conference Basketball Teams**

(GIRLS)

Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year: Carissa Bevans, Clark County

Clarence Cannon Conference Coach of the Year: John Weaver, Clark County



-- First Team

* - Carissa Bevans Clark County 5’9 Senior

* - Jada Summers Monroe City 5’7 Junior

Kaitlyn Benson Highland 5’6 Junior

Olivia Eikel Centralia 6’0 Senior

Abby Brown Clark County 6’0 Senior

* - Denotes Unanimous Selection



-- Second Team

Emilie Okenfuss Monroe City 5’7 Senior

Caitlyn Poore South Shelby 5’1 Senior

Kennedy Flanagan Highland 6’0 Junior

Audrey Fohey Palmyra 6’1 Junior

Megan Stone Palmyra 5’6 Soph

Maggie Schutte Clark County 5’6 Senior

Cassi Conard Brookfield 5’5 Soph

Megan Cashatt Macon 5’7 Senior

Bailey Cox Macon 6’1 Senior

Delanie Okenfuss Monroe City 5’2 Senior



-- Honorable Mention

Haley Meyer Highland 5’8 Senior

Carter Simkins Centralia 5’7 Junior

Kyjiah Clark Louisiana 5’5 Junior

Lexie Higbee South Shelby 5’7 Senior





(BOYS)

Player of the Year: C.E. Talton (Monroe City)

Coach of the Year: Adam Rung (Clark County)



-- First Team

**Chandler Bevans Clark County Senior

**Zeb Riney Clark County Senior

**Derek Richards Louisiana Junior

**C.E. Talton Monroe City Junior

**Peyton Plunkett Palmyra Senior

** Denotes Unanimous 1st Team All-Conference



-- Second Team

Cole Kirchner Clark County Senior

Ragar McKinney Palmyra Junior

John Durant Centralia Sophomore

Jamison Hogsett Macon Junior

Keetan Johnston Highland Senior

Michael Francis Louisiana Senior

Brock Wood South Shelby Junior

Zach Osborn Monroe City Junior

Blake Hays Monroe City Junior

Guy Moran Centralia Sophomore



-- Honorable Mention

Ragar Plunkett Palmyra Senior

Peyton Davis Centralia Junior

Max Schroeder Macon Senior

Zachery Harrison Louisiana Senior