Another Legionnaires' case confirmed at Vets' Home

The fourth case of Legionnaires' disease this month at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the positive test result.

IDVA and IDPH stated in a news release that the resident was in stable condition.

Representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention returned to the home last week to provide additional support and guidance.

