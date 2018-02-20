Boil order for some Quincy residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order for some Quincy residents

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Tuesday afternoon.

City officials stated the repair of a leaking fire hydrant required an interruption in water service Tuesday from approximately 4 p.m. to 11 p.m for customers in the following area:

  • Ohio Street, 8th Street to 10th Street
  • 9th Street, Payson Avenue to Ohio Street

Officials stated once service was restored a boil order would be in effect. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.