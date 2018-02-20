Boil order for some Quincy residents

A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Tuesday afternoon.
City officials stated the repair of a leaking fire hydrant required an interruption in water service Tuesday from approximately 4 p.m. to 11 p.m for customers in the following area:
Officials stated once service was restored a boil order would be in effect.
