Boil order for some Quincy residents

A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Tuesday afternoon.

City officials stated the repair of a leaking fire hydrant required an interruption in water service Tuesday from approximately 4 p.m. to 11 p.m for customers in the following area:

Ohio Street, 8th Street to 10th Street

9th Street, Payson Avenue to Ohio Street

Officials stated once service was restored a boil order would be in effect.