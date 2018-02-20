Local housing authority concerned about future plans

The McDonough County Housing Authority houses more than 400 residents, but they're uncertain about the future.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget is calling for cuts to housing authorities.

Trump's proposed budget would eliminate capital funding for public housing and decrease the operating fund by 44 percent.

"It is our mission to provide safe, clean and affordable housing to our residents and this limits our ability to deliver that entire package," Interim Director of the McDonough County Housing Authority Bill Jacobs said.

That has resident Stephanie Olson worried about her future at the McDonough County Housing Authority.

"My biggest question is how long are we going to be able to live comfortably without stretching what we already have," Olson said.

Now housing officials said major capital projects like improving the roofs at Prarieview Homes will be put on hold.

"We would not be able to do all of the roofs at the Prarieview Homes in any given year because there's not enough money to cover all of the roofs," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said they decided not to move forward with a $1.6 million loan out of the capital fund, unsure if the money would be there and the plans of the next full time director. But Olson hopes cuts from the federal level can be avoided.

"I'm comfortable," Olson added. "I mean I have a roof over my head and without the low income housing, I would be one of those that would be out on the street."

It's unclear how long the search will take for the new director of the housing authority, after that they will decide what to do with the $1.6 million loan.

