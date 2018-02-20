Winter Weather hits the Tri-States

Slick roads are expected across the Tri-States Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties in Missouri and Adams, Brown, Scott, Schuyler and Pike counties in Illinois from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory is for freezing rain resulting in up to one-tenth of an inch of an ice coating.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Scotland and Clark counties in Missouri, Hancock and McDonough counties in Illinois and Lee County, Iowa, from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole said a minor sleet accumulation and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation will be possible.

The Missouri Department of Transportation stated crews in several counties will be out overnight to monitor road conditions and treat them as needed.

MoDOT Assistant Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Brian Untiedt encourages drivers to slow down and be prepared for road condition to change quickly.

"Through the day today, the road pavement temperature has been warm enough to keep roads wet, but as the air temperature drops this evening, the road temperatures will drop causing it to be slick," said Untiedt. "Drivers need to take cause, because roads that appear wet could be slick."