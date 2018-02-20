Macomb facing budget deficit

Macomb is facing a $430,000 budget deficit for the next fiscal year.

Mayor Mike Inman said revenue from sales tax and increased pensions for police officers and firefighters are the biggest factors for the deficit. Inman said they have already cut costs by not replacing a retiring police officer this year.

He said more jobs will likely not be replaced in the coming years to cut down on spending.

"Going forward we look at not any active layoffs by any means, but looking for other opportunities through attrition should this continue, and we anticipate that it will over the next couple of fiscal years that we will be eliminating positions by attrition," Inman added. "Obviously a leaner population requires a leaner city workforce."

Inman said they plan to cover the deficit with reserves and hopes to have a final budget approved sometime in April.

