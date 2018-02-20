Palmyra girls thriving off underdog role

Even with a roster full of sophomores and just two seniors the Palmyra girls basketball team is still alive in district play after avenging a regular season finale loss to Highland in Monday night's district quarterfinals.



"Being the underdog means you have nothing to lose," said senior point guard Robby Meyers after the 80-74 win.



Heading into the post-season as the five-seed, the Lady Panthers knew they would likely be underdogs in every tournament game they played in. But with the season they've had, Chris Parson's team is perfectly fine taking on that role.



"You can go out there and give it your all. No one is expecting anything out of you and you can just play your hardest," said Meyers.



"I think it's something we've gotten used to this year and it is something that we're going to live with for the rest of this year," said Parsons.



"Maybe, next year, that might change a little."



Matching up with Palmyra in the district semifinals will be a one-loss Clark County team. Ironically enough, that one setback came against Palmyra.



"We know they're a tough team and we want to play with the same intensity that we played with the first time we played them," said sophomore guard Megan Stone.



"We know it is going to be tough but we know we got this and have full confidence in each other."



"Knowing that we can play with them and play to their potential makes us just that much more excited," said Meyers.



That game was supposed to take place Wednesday night at Highland but because of Tuesday's cancellations, the two will have to wait to square off on Thursday for a chance to play in Saturday's championship.

