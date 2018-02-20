Authorities seek help finding teen girl - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities seek help finding teen girl

Posted:
Carey Carey
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Monroe City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The advisory stated the incident occurred at 401 Catherine St. in Monroe City, Missouri, at 7 p.m. Monday. It stated the missing girl is Caitlyn Marie Carey. 

It stated she is a white female, 5'4" tall, 155 pounds, brown and blonde shoulder length hair, brown eyes, fair complexion with a small mole on her left cheek. 

The advisory stated Carey was last seen getting into a car around 7 p.m. Monday with an unknown male. It stated she wears contacts or glasses, however, her glasses are broken, but she wears them with a pair of fake blue glasses over them. 

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle,or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person was asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Monroe City Police Department at 573-735-4585 ext. 239.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.