Authorities seek help finding teen girl

The Monroe City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The advisory stated the incident occurred at 401 Catherine St. in Monroe City, Missouri, at 7 p.m. Monday. It stated the missing girl is Caitlyn Marie Carey.

It stated she is a white female, 5'4" tall, 155 pounds, brown and blonde shoulder length hair, brown eyes, fair complexion with a small mole on her left cheek.

The advisory stated Carey was last seen getting into a car around 7 p.m. Monday with an unknown male. It stated she wears contacts or glasses, however, her glasses are broken, but she wears them with a pair of fake blue glasses over them.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle,or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person was asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Monroe City Police Department at 573-735-4585 ext. 239.