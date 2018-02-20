Increased security at northeast Missouri School

An extra police car sat in front of Palmyra High School Tuesday, as two officers patrolled the hallways.

Both students and teachers took notice. Zachary Rosenkrans, a junior, said "I could tell there is a little more law enforcement around."

Classes go on, as usual but Librarian Stacey Conrad said there's a heightened sense of awareness.

"We need to be aware that there are children in our care," stated Conrad. "This is part of our job, this is what we do here. We need to be paying attention to all of our surroundings."

Police said the threat made two weeks ago was investigated, but no laws were broken.

"If there was any substance to this case, we would have made an arrest," explained Chief Eddie Bogue.

Superintendent Kirt Malone said, "Everything was handled thoroughly to a point where the students were never in any imminent danger."

Malone said social media is what caused the response for added security today. Teachers say they understand because of how big of an impact social media can have.

"When you make a call that's one to one but when you put it on social media, you reach a much larger audience," Conrad said.

Rosenkrans said even with the threat, he and his friends feel safe. He said, "You wouldn't think it would happen in a small town like this but it can and it might but i feel safe with what they've done.