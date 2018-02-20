Iowa treasurer discusses state budget issues in Keokuk visit

Numbers he used as reference in his speech.

Iowa state treasurer Michael Fitzgerald visited Keokuk Tuesday, discussing state budget issues.

He did a Q-and-A with residents, hearing their concerns.

Fitzgerald was on his Iowa Deserves Better Tour, visiting communities that will be impacted by what he calls 'The Governor Kim Reynolds Budget Crisis'

Local governments were taking notes during his speech and residents said the cuts to education and law enforcement could be a big problem.

Fitzgerald said it all starts at the top.

"Governor Branstad and Lt. Governor Reynolds and the Republican legislature was in such a rush to give major corporations, huge property tax cuts and tax credits, " Fitzgerald said. "We just couldn't afford it."

He said in 2012, the state had $927 million in surplus and most of that has been depleted.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced cuts in education, courts, healthcare, and public safety.

Resident Louise Orozco said cuts aren't the answer.

"We've always had such excellent education standards and I feel like we are headed in the wrong direction with not enough money and cutting too many services," Orozco said.

Lee County Supervisor Gary Folluo is familiar with all of this because the county had to cut more than a million dollars from its budget.

But if the backfill dollars get cut from the state, he said it will cause real problems.

"It could effect services, it could the effect economic development condition for Lee County," Folluo said.

The big service is public safety.

Fitzgerald said there are 100 fewer Iowa State Troopers on the roads because of these cuts.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said it will hurt every department across the state and the patrols investigative work on crashes and crimes have declined so much that it's hurting the people.

"We just need to spend the money on it," The question becomes, upon what do you spend the money on and I think the administration has made some poor decisions," resident Joe Fierce said.

Governor Kim Reynolds has released statements about her budget plans.

She said her tax relief plan will cut income taxes by $1.7 billion by 2023 to help middle class families, small business owners, teachers, and farmers.