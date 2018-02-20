Keokuk looks to approve budget next week

The city of Keokuk is bringing their budget to the table for approval.



City Administrator Aaron Burnett said there are a lot of projects that need to be complete, and equipment updates for police, fire, and parks could not be included.

He said the city had to make difficult cuts to get a balanced budget.

"We are watching revenue's erode from the state's lack of support for cities and counties," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "We are continuing to see pressure on the health care side that drives up our expenditures and so there's only so long that you can do that."

The hearing is set for March 1, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. He said the biggest project this year is the EPA required sewer separation at Rand Park.

That will cost $14 million.