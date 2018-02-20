New executive director for United Way

An extra police car sits in front of Palmyra High School today, as two officers patrol the hallways.More >>
The city of Keokuk is bringing their budget to the table for approval.More >>
Macomb is facing a $430,000 budget deficit for the next fiscal year.More >>
The McDonough County Housing Authority houses more than 400 residents, but they're uncertain about the future.More >>
A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.More >>
A Quincy street was closed due to a failed sewer main, according to city officials.More >>
A new layer of protection, called "One Rule" took effect this week after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority passed it last year. It gives financial advisers the power to put a temporary hold on account withdrawals if they notice suspicious activity.More >>
Missouri farmers are dealing with the driest September to January period in more than 40 years.More >>
Many of us have a tax refund check coming our way, so we spoke with a local tax expert to see how and where you should invest your money.More >>
