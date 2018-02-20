New executive director for United Way

The United Way of the Mark Twain Area's new executive director started her first day on the job Monday.

Denise Damron took over for former director Frank De Tillo.

Damron said her goal the next couple months is to figure out where the organization is and where it needs to go.

"Showcasing what our work is and how individuals can be involved in our work is going to be a key initiative of mine to ensure we can get community buy-in and support," explained Damron.

Damron will be officially introduced as the new executive director at the United Way's annual meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.