Quincy's city council and residents talk ways to solve revenue shortfall

The proposed budget will be announced by April first.

Mark Neiswender, owner of the Patio, spoke out against a proposed food and beverage tax.

Mayor Kyle Moore proposed several options as a way to increase revenue.

The City of Quincy is on the verge of a $1 million revenue shortfall for next year.

The mayor and city council held a revenue update on Tuesday, hearing both comments and suggestions from the public.

Mayor Kyle Moore proposed several options as a way to increase revenue.

Moore says if the city implemented a building permit fee it would increase revenue up to $30,000 a year.

Moore also suggested doing away with curbside pickup for yard waste and changing services for garbage pickup. Instead Moore says the city can use licensed contractors in town.

A home rule sales tax was also discussed as well as a food and beverage tax.

This is on top of 28 positions the city has cut over the last four years.

"We are to the point right now where if we cut anymore positions we are in layoff scenario and the city services that we deliver are going to be drastically cut," said Moore.

Several residents spoke out during Tuesday night's meeting, many not happy to hear of cuts and possibly more taxes heading their way.

"I think they need to start over and say this is what we have to provide," said Quincy Resident Louis Hindbaugh. "Everybody has been cut. I think they need to start with what is basic that the city has to offer."

"I've personally been in business 44 years," said Mark Neiswender, owner of the Patio. "The Patio has been there 58 years and each year we see more taxes and more fees."

The proposed budget will be announced by April first. The city council will then vote on it by the end of April.