Suspect in New Year's murder to undergo mental fitness exam

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The Hancock County courthouse in Carthage, Illinois. The Hancock County courthouse in Carthage, Illinois.

Family and friends of a Hancock County teen that was shot to death on New Year's Day were back in a courtroom Tuesday.

A judge ordered a mental fitness exam for the 17-year-old boy accused of murdering Maddie Finch to determine whether the teen will stand trial.

Defense Attorney Drew Schnack says both sides agreed that a Springfield doctor to conduct the exam. Schnack says there are multiple factors leading to the decision to have the fitness test. He also says their investigation has revealed that there were two were actually two shots fired. 

"One of them hit a wall, and one of them hit the young lady which is tragic. But we're getting some information that there were fights there, and this may be very very defensible," Schnack said.

There's now a preliminary hearing set for April 17th, but that will only happen if doctors determine that the teen is fit to stand trial.

