Tuesday Sports Extra - February 20

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Semifinals*
Beardstown: 51
QND: 66
Dylan Foley: 16 pts
Nick Schwartz: 15 pts
Jase Wallingford: 12 pts
Raiders: (18-9)
-- QND vs. Rushville-Industry/PORTA winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Camp Point Regional Semifinals*
Central: 41
Payson: 52
Lucas Loos: 16 pts
Trevor Voss: 15 pts
Bryce Long: 15 pts
-- Payson vs. Unity/Springfield Calvary winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood Regional Semifinals*
Carrollton: 62
West Central: 68
(Overtime)
Gabe Cox: 26 pts
-- West Central vs. North Greene/Lincolnwood winner (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Triopia Regional Quarterfinals*
Greenview: 39
Brown County: 62
Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts
-- Brown County vs. Illini Central (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A JX Routt Regional Quarterfinals*
Jacksonville ISD: 30
Western: 62
Kyle Colgrove: 14 pts
Griggsville-Perry: 44
JX Routt: 75
Colton Ivey: 14 pts
-- Western vs. JX Routt (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Lewistown Regional Quarterfinals*
West Prairie: 43
Lewistown: 61
Biggsville WC: 25
Delavan: 50
-- Bushnell-PC vs. Delavan (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Championship*
Central Lee: 71
Wapello: 80
Isaac Moeller: 24 pts
Evan Doyle: 23 pts, 16 rebs
(MSHSAA)
*Regular Season*
Mexico: 47
Hannibal: 67
Dezi Jones: 21 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 17 pts
Pirates: (15-10, 10-2)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 3A Dunlap Sectional Semifinals*
QND: 30
1) Morton: 70
Sydney Hummert: 9 pts
(MSHSAA)
*Regular Season*
Mexico: 36
Hannibal: 40
Kaylee Falconer: 14 pts
Emma Deien: 10 pts
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 10
Trinity Christian: 1
Avery Johnson: 1-3, RBI
Culver-Stockton: 6
Lindenwood-Belleville: 7
-- 8 Innings
Cassie Burris: 2-4, run
