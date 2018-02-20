Residents discuss concerns about Hannibal compost lot

Multiple Hannibal residents sounded off to city council Tuesday night, concerned about the new location of the city compost lot.

Hannibal Street Department Supervisor Mike McHargue said it's used primarily for things like tree debris, and on average, four people use it a day during the week.

"It's all flat. It's all gravel." McHargue said. "The one we currently have is mud. You have to go up a hill. It's hard to get trailers in and out of. It just seemed like an ideal spot to put the compost lot."

Residents like John Paul Tomko said the new location at 9th street, and Warren Barrett Drive will hurt their property values, and create traffic issues.

"Our issue with it is that if you put a compost site next to any business, it depreciates the value of the community." Tomko said.

The city council agreed to let the Street Supervisor decide the location of the compost lot.

McHargue also said that while it is called a compost lot, what's dropped off actually gets hauled away and the city uses and outside company to compost the items.

The council also discussed licensing businesses from the riverfront to 10th street to serve alcohol outdoors, and they approved buying a new air compressor for the Hannibal Fire Department.