Teen taken into custody following possible threat at Tri-State school

A teen was taken into custody in McDonough County following an investigation into a possible school threat.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated detectives with his office and Bushnell Police were informed by staff at Bushnell-Prairie City School District Wednesday morning of a possible threat at the high school.

VanBrooker stated detectives interviewed students and staff. He stated a 17-year-old male was taken into custody for disorderly conduct at his home.

VanBrooker stated that at no time were students or staff of the school district in any danger. He stated detectives, school personnel and Bushnell Police worked to gather information regarding the verbal threat.

The teen was detained and taken to the Mary Davis Home in Galesburg, Illinois, in lieu of a detention hearing, according to VanBrooker.