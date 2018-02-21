Board seeks licenses of teachers accused of cheating, fraud

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa oversight agency is asking two teachers accused of cheating and fraud to surrender their licenses.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has scheduled June hearings with an administrative law judge for Ehren Wills and Kay Slusher, who are listed as teachers at Keokuk Middle School in Keokuk. A Keokuk phone number for Slusher rang busy during several calls Wednesday. Wills didn't immediately return an Associated Press phone message left for her. Neither of them immediately responded to emails seeking comment.

Wills is accused of submitting Slusher's work as her own while pursuing a master's online from Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri. Slusher is accused of completing assignments for Wills.

Holding a master's degree can earn a teacher more money each year.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

