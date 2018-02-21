Former students sue Macomb Schools for $10M

Two female students are suing the Macomb School District and school administrators, claiming they were sexually assaulted by another student, and the district did nothing about it.

The lawsuit claims the school district, the High School Principal and Assistant Principal all ignored sexual assault complaints and failed to enforce restraining orders both victims had against their attacker.

From 2014 to 2017, two Macomb high School students at the time claim they were sexually assaulted by the same boy...also a son of a teacher. Now the students' are seeking $10 million in damages, hoping that gets the school's attention.

"They ignored victims, at least the two that we know of for years," Attorney Jeff Green said. "So it's time to get their attention."

Now parents are concerned about their kids' safety.

"Every parent's daughter deserves to feel safe, every parent's son deserves to feel safe in a school, and if things were reported and not dealt with then, well this is the boomerang effect," parent Anne Dixon said. "This is what's coming back."

Students were shocked to hear about the allegations of sexual assault inside their school.

"It just seems unheard of in a school like this, it's small, seems like a very safe town too," Macomb High School Senior Robert Lobdell said.

The lawsuit said both principal John Rumley and assistant principal Ed Fulkerson ignored over four complaints by the victims.

"When people went to them and told them what this student was doing, they didn't pay attention," Green said. "When someone went to them and told them there's no contact orders, trying to protect these female students, they didn't pay attention."

Attorney Green said something needs to change.

"If the system wasn't follow by this many people, over this many instances, then something needs to happen as far as what personnel are dealing with these problems," Green added.

Green said the school district and the defendants have not yet been served but he expects to hear a formal response in the next 30 to 60 days.

The district said they're reviewing the information, but refused to comment on the situation.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

