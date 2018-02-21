Former students sue Macomb Schools for $10M

An extra police car sits in front of Palmyra High School today, as two officers patrol the hallways.More >>
The city of Keokuk is bringing their budget to the table for approval.More >>
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald visited Keokuk Tuesday, discussing state budget issues. He did a Q-and-A with residents, hearing their concerns.More >>
Macomb is facing a $430,000 budget deficit for the next fiscal year.More >>
The McDonough County Housing Authority houses more than 400 residents, but they're uncertain about the future.More >>
A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Two people were arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Adams County Sheriffs Office.More >>
A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, according to city officials.More >>
A Quincy street was closed due to a failed sewer main, according to city officials.More >>
