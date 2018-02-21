Hearing set to addresses former rundown properties in Keokuk

619 is another building and the city says owners plan to fix and not demolish it.

One of the properties on there is 616 Main

After tearing down parts of Main Street last year, the city of Keokuk is now accepting proposals for nine properties.



City Administrator Aaron Burnett said the buildings and properties are on the north and south side of 6th and Main.

Burnett says the proposals are for commercial use and he said there are several proposals on the table.

He said council will have to decide which business brings the best opportunity and growth to the city.

"I feel confident that we will have competing proposals for each of these spaces and it's something the council can move forward with," Burnett said. "That's really just what we are looking forward. Nothing in particular but looking for something viable, financial backing, and the drive to make it happen."

The meeting is scheduled for March 15, 2018 at city hall.

The council will hear the proposals and then make a decision at the end of the meeting.