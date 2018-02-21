Senior centers could be impacted by Iowa budget

Partnered with the paper plate campaign where the seniors write their thoughts to lawmakers in Des Moines.

Meals cost $3.50 at the center and volunteers drop off to people at their home who can't be there.

In Iowa, budgets are tight and local senior centers are just another place feeling the impact.



Officials at the Heritage Center in Keokuk said grant money isn't coming in like it used to and it's getting harder to provide meal services.

Services Director Pam Taylor said the state budget would cut $90,000 to all six Iowa Area Agencies on Aging and they responded with a "Paper Plate Campaign" where seniors write their thoughts on paper plates and it goes to lawmakers in Des Moines.

"It's getting tougher everyday," Loretta Nye, Heritage Center site manger said. "They say, we are going to cut this and cut that, and you know what? Some people called and one guy told me 'this meal program is a godsend, please don't stop them. Another one said, "Don't know what I would do if I wasn't getting the meals.' A lot of them would go hungry because they don't have family around here."

Volunteers deliver as many as 53 meals a day to seniors at their home and if more gets cut, officials say they'd have to create a waiting list.

The meal program in Donnellson was cut last November.