Libraries moving more digital

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Libraries across the U.S. are spending more of their budgets on online resources instead of books. 

Officials at Quincy Public Library say their digital use has increased over the past five years. 

Digital now makes up about five percent of their circulation including e-books, e-magazine, e-audio and movies that you can download. 

"More and more people have their own personal devices that can use the digital e-books, the downloadables," said Nancy Dolan, executive director of Quincy Public Library. "A lot of people do it just on their phones now. "

Those interested in e-books through the Quincy Public Library can use their library bar code to set up an account in order to download the book directly to their device. 

