Rep. Loebsack talks economy in Keokuk

Loebsack visiting the Roquette plant Wednesday afternoon.
Talked about jobs, the economy, and how to get people back to work.
Siemens plant in Fort Madison
Roquette plant on 1003 S 5th St.
Toured the facility that makes food flavorings and additives
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Iowa congressman Dave Loebsack made a visit to southeast Iowa Wednesday talking jobs and the economy. 

The congressman was back in southeast Iowa and visited the Roquette plant in Keokuk for the first time in 10 years. He got a tour and update on the production that makes food flavorings and additives.

He also talked about the recent layoff at Siemens in Fort Madison, he said he was upset to hear about the news that 200 employees were laid off.

He said wind energy is not in high demand like it used to be. 

"We got to make sure we do whatever we can to get those people back to work," Loebsack said. "If that means retraining, if that means some work at the federal level in terms of workforce development. I am going to do everything I can for those folks. They should be in touch with my office if they need anything from me at this point for sure."

He says solar energy has taken off across the country and it's something he's keeping an eye on.

He's also is focused on President Trump's budget.

He said most of congress doesn't like the cuts in the plans. 

Congress agrees with the improvements in infrastructure and rural broadband internet. 

