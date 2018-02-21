Social Media & Digital Content Manager

Jim Roberts is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WGEM. Jim has spent most of his career in the radio industry, but joined WGEM in 2018 and made the jump to television.

Jim Grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and later Urbandale, Iowa, where he graduated from Urbandale High School. Jim attended Ozark Christian College and Missouri Southern College in Joplin, Missouri. There he majored in Communications with an emphasis in Radio & Television.

Jim has lived the last 15 years in Quincy with his wife and son and enjoys collecting vintage computers, gaming, technology and flying drones.