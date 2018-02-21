Ratings Boost: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson remain state ranked

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
The Associated Press
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (9) 25-3 90 1
2. Belleville West 23-2 75 3
3. Curie 22-3 74 2
4. Danville 23-2 67 4
5. Whitney Young 22-7 52 T5
6. Normal West 21-6 28 T5
7. Quincy 19-4 21 T10
8. Bloomington 18-7 15 8
9. Evanston Township 20-5 14 7
10. New Trier 22-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Niles North 10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10. St. Viator 5. Niles West 4. Naperville North 4. Maine South 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morgan Park (7) 18-9 88 2
2. Springfield Southeast (2) 22-3 82 1
3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20-4 67 4
4. Hillcrest 21-5 57 5
(tie) Springfield Lanphier 22-3 57 3
6. Alton Marquette 28-0 44 6
7. Centralia 21-4 32 7
8. DePaul College Prep 20-6 31 8
9. Champaign Central 17-7 13 10
10. Decatur MacArthur 18-8 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 6. Burlington Central 6. Bogan 3.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (11) 23-4 110 1
2. Warsaw West Hancock 22-2 83 3
3. Pinckneyville 25-3 76 T4
4. Winnebago 24-2 75 2
5. Monticello 22-1 69 6
6. Leo 19-5 65 T4
7. Bloomington Central Catholic 21-6 42 8
8. Effingham St. Anthony 25-3 23 7
9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24-3 12 NR
10. Trenton Wesclin 24-4 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 7. Corliss 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Bureau Valley 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Teutopolis 4. Williamsville 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Farmington 2. Casey-Westfield 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Aurora Christian (9) 22-1 108 1
2. DePue (1) 24-2 85 2
3. East Dubuque (1) 26-3 80 4
4. Annawan 25-3 75 5
5. Payson Seymour 26-2 68 3
6. Sterling Newman 23-4 57 6
7. Colfax Ridgeview 24-4 48 7
8. New Berlin 25-3 33 8
9. Cairo 21-5 22 9
10. Nokomis 21-7 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Newark 8. Quest Academy 5. Milford 4. Cissna Park 2. Okawville 1.
