Ratings Boost: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson remain state ranked - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ratings Boost: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson remain state ranked

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (9)                    25-3      90      1     
  2.  Belleville  West          23-2      75      3     
  3.  Curie                              22-3      74      2     
  4.  Danville                        23-2      67      4     
  5.  Whitney  Young              22-7      52      T5   
  6.  Normal  West                  21-6      28      T5   
  7.  Quincy                            19-4      21      T10 
  8.  Bloomington                  18-7      15      8     
  9.  Evanston  Township      20-5      14      7     
10.  New  Trier                      22-3      12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Niles North 10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10. St. Viator 5. Niles West 4. Naperville North 4. Maine South 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.

Class 3A
School                                                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morgan  Park  (7)                                          18-9      88      2     
  2.  Springfield  Southeast  (2)                      22-3      82      1     
  3.  Marian  Catholic  (Chicago  Heights)      20-4      67      4     
  4.  Hillcrest                                                      21-5      57      5     
(tie)  Springfield  Lanphier                            22-3      57      3     
  6.  Alton  Marquette                                          28-0      44      6     
  7.  Centralia                                                      21-4      32      7     
  8.  DePaul  College  Prep                                  20-6      31      8     
  9.  Champaign  Central                                      17-7      13      10   
10.  Decatur  MacArthur                                      18-8      9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Lincoln 6. Burlington Central 6. Bogan 3.

Class 2A
School                                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Orr  (11)                                                23-4    110    1     
  2.  Warsaw  West  Hancock                          22-2    83      3     
  3.  Pinckneyville                                      25-3    76      T4   
  4.  Winnebago                                              24-2    75      2     
  5.  Monticello                                            22-1    69      6     
  6.  Leo                                                          19-5    65      T4   
  7.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        21-6    42      8     
  8.  Effingham  St.  Anthony                      25-3    23      7     
  9.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley              24-3    12      NR   
10.  Trenton  Wesclin                                  24-4    9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Eldorado 7. Corliss 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Bureau Valley 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Teutopolis 4. Williamsville 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Farmington 2. Casey-Westfield 1.

Class 1A
School                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Aurora  Christian  (9)      22-1    108    1     
  2.  DePue  (1)                            24-2    85      2     
  3.  East  Dubuque  (1)              26-3    80      4     
  4.  Annawan                                25-3    75      5     
  5.  Payson  Seymour                  26-2    68      3     
  6.  Sterling  Newman                23-4    57      6     
  7.  Colfax  Ridgeview              24-4    48      7     
  8.  New  Berlin                          25-3    33      8     
  9.  Cairo                                    21-5    22      9     
10.  Nokomis                                21-7    9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Newark 8. Quest Academy 5. Milford 4. Cissna Park 2. Okawville 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.