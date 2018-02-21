Ratings Boost: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson remain state ranked

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (9) 25-3 90 1

2. Belleville West 23-2 75 3

3. Curie 22-3 74 2

4. Danville 23-2 67 4

5. Whitney Young 22-7 52 T5

6. Normal West 21-6 28 T5

7. Quincy 19-4 21 T10

8. Bloomington 18-7 15 8

9. Evanston Township 20-5 14 7

10. New Trier 22-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Niles North 10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10. St. Viator 5. Niles West 4. Naperville North 4. Maine South 2. Rockford Jefferson 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (7) 18-9 88 2

2. Springfield Southeast (2) 22-3 82 1

3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20-4 67 4

4. Hillcrest 21-5 57 5

(tie) Springfield Lanphier 22-3 57 3

6. Alton Marquette 28-0 44 6

7. Centralia 21-4 32 7

8. DePaul College Prep 20-6 31 8

9. Champaign Central 17-7 13 10

10. Decatur MacArthur 18-8 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 6. Burlington Central 6. Bogan 3.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (11) 23-4 110 1

2. Warsaw West Hancock 22-2 83 3

3. Pinckneyville 25-3 76 T4

4. Winnebago 24-2 75 2

5. Monticello 22-1 69 6

6. Leo 19-5 65 T4

7. Bloomington Central Catholic 21-6 42 8

8. Effingham St. Anthony 25-3 23 7

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24-3 12 NR

10. Trenton Wesclin 24-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 7. Corliss 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Bureau Valley 5. Chicago Uplift 5. Teutopolis 4. Williamsville 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Farmington 2. Casey-Westfield 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (9) 22-1 108 1

2. DePue (1) 24-2 85 2

3. East Dubuque (1) 26-3 80 4

4. Annawan 25-3 75 5

5. Payson Seymour 26-2 68 3

6. Sterling Newman 23-4 57 6

7. Colfax Ridgeview 24-4 48 7

8. New Berlin 25-3 33 8

9. Cairo 21-5 22 9

10. Nokomis 21-7 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Newark 8. Quest Academy 5. Milford 4. Cissna Park 2. Okawville 1.