Post Presence: Wallingford's return to the court pays off for QND

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Jase Wallingford had a strong desire to move from a fan in the stands to a player the fans cheer for.



After sitting out last basketball season the Quincy Notre Dame standout pitcher on the baseball diamond returned to the court.



It's a good thing he did.



The Raiders graduated most of their size from last year's run to the Class 2A Super-Sectional and needed a front court presence.



Wallingford's teammates and coaches made a pitch to the 6-foot 8-inch pivot and he decided to give basketball a second chance.



"I realized my love for baseball, and then once I went away from it, and coming to (basketball) games, I realized how much I missed it, and how much I wanted to come back and play," Wallingford said.



"I'm really glad I made the comeback and I think we should be pretty good from here on out."



According to QND point guard Mac Little, "He's improved a lot since the first game. I think he's doing really well for us lately getting the ball in (the post) when he catch it, we give him a hard time for that, and finishing layup's."



Wallingford has grown leaps and bounds from the beginning of practice in November to the present.



He's gone from a role player early on, to someone who been counted on late in the season. Head coach Kevin Meyer had to be patient in Wallingford's development and it paid off.



"In a drill the other day he was running the point for two, or three, or four dribbles to get us in transition. He wasn't doing that earlier in the year. He's really comfortable right now and our job is to get him a little uncomfortable to make him hungry, and get him aggressive," Meyer explained.



"But it's really fun to see how far he's progressed this year."



Wallingford added: "Now I'm starting to finish a lot more and make more outside shots, and finish with my left hand now that the season has gone by and getting everything back."



Wallingford and junior Jonny Bottorff have combined to give the Raiders a one-two punch on the block, and size and strength few teams can match at the Class 2A level.