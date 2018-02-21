HBPW chooses new water filtration system

Nearly a year after the public made their voices heard, there is finally movement on a plan to remove chlorine from the water treatment process in Hannibal.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Hannibal Board of Public Works approved using granular activated carbon filtration system.

General manager Bob Stevenson says that will increase the average customer's water bill by about $20.

"The board spent about two months trying to catch up with the experts on what reverse osmosis was all about and ultimately decide we'll just stick with the activated carbon," said Stevenson. "We hired Black & Veach to get busy on the pilot study i think one day after the election last April. We have not wasted any time. It's just taken this long and you can't speed up the pilot testing."

Stevenson said their average customer pays about $40 dollars a month for water but the new system will increase that bill to $60 dollars.

The new plant should be up and running by March 2020. It's expected to cost $25- million.

Below is the contract between HBPW and Black & Veach for the granulated activated carbon filtration system.